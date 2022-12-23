India reports 163 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 23rd December 2022 12:14 pm IST
India reports 163 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths
Delhi: India reported 163 fresh Covid cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the same period, the country recorded nine Covid-related deaths, taking the national toll to 5,30,690 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has declined to 3,380 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 176 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,608. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,25,361 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.96 crore.

With 87,723 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.02 crore as of Friday morning.

