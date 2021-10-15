India reports 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

The total cases in the country reached 3,40,37,592.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th October 2021 10:50 am IST
New Delhi: India has registered 16,862 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The total cases in the country reached 3,40,37,592. Of these, India has 2,03,678 active cases.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 3,33,82,100 recoveries from the virus have been reported. Consequently, the recovery rate is 98.07 per cent.

The death toll in the country mounted to 4,51,814.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, 97,14,38,553 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries.

Of these, 30,26,483 hours. As per data shared by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday, over 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted so far crossed 58.88 crores.

