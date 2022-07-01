India reports 17,070 new Covid cases, 23 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 17,070 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a marginal decline from the previous day’s count of 18,819, said the Union MInistry of Health and Family Affairs.In the same period, the country reported 23 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,139.

The active caseload has also surged to 1,07,189 cases, accounting for 0.25 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.The recovery of 14,413 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,36,906. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has also marginally declined to 3.40 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.59 per cent.Also in the same period, a total of 5,02,150 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.28 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.74 crore, achieved via 2,57,61,312 sessions.Over 3.67 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.