India reports 2,022 fresh Covid cases, 46 deaths

New Delhi: India reported a marginal decline at 2,022 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours against the previous day’s count of 2,226, the Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday morning.

The country has reported 46 COVID-19 deaths in the same period, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,459.

The active caseload of the country stands at 14,832 cases, accounting for 0.03 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,099 patients in the span of 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,99,102. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 percent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has slightly increased to 0.69 percent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.49 percent.

Also in the same period, 2,94,812 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.70 crores.

As of Monday morning, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.38 crores, achieved via 2,42,38,619 sessions.

Over 3.28 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.