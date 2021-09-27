India reports 26,041 new COVID cases, 276 deaths

New Delhi: India’s fresh COVID cases continued to decline as 26,041 new infections and 276 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The country on Sunday had reported 28,336 fresh COVID cases and 260 deaths. However, the death toll has reported a rise of 16 on Monday taking the total to 4,47,194, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases have seen a decline of total 3,856 cases in the last 24 hours, taking India’s active caseload to 2,99,620 which accounts for less than one per cent of the total Covid cases.The active cases in India is 0.89 per cent of the total cases.

India’s recovery rate from the ongoing pandemic currently stands at 97.78 per cent. As per the health bulletin, the number of daily recoveries from the pandemic have also registered a rise. The recovery of 29,621 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,29,31,972.

The weekly positive rate in India is less than 3 per cent for 94 days and currently stands at 1.94 per cent. However, the daily positivity rate is also less than 3 per cent from the last 28 days and presently stands at 2.24 per cent.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,65,006 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.44 crore (56,44,08,251) cumulative tests.

Under the mass vaccination drive, a total of 38,18,362 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 86 crore and stands at 86,01,59,011 as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. Monday. This has been achieved through 83,64,110 sessions.