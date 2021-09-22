India reports 26,964 new COVID-19 infections, active cases lowest in 186 days

New Delhi: India has recorded 26,964 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,01,989, which is the lowest in 186 days.

According to the ministry, active cases currently account for 0.90 per cent of total cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

As many as 34,167 people recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,27,83,741.

As per the ministry, the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 97.77 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country reported 383 deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. With the addition of new deaths, the tally of the COVID-related deaths has gone up to 4,45,768, the ministry said.

Currently, the daily positivity rate in India stands at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.08 per cent.

The country has also substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein over 55,67,54,282 tests have been conducted so far, including 15,92,395 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Meanwhile, India has administered 82,65,15,754 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.