India reports 3.37 lakh COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported a dip in daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 3,37,704 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 17.22 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per government data, new infections were 9,550 less than that reported on Friday. India had reported 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent yesterday.

The ministry in today’s COVID-19 bulletin said that India’s active caseload currently stands at 21,13,365. The active cases account for 5.43 per cent of the total cases. The weekly positivity rate is at 16.65 per cent.

With 2,42,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,63,01,482. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 93.31 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 488 people succumbed to the virus. The death toll is now at 4,88,884.

A total of 10,050 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far. The ministry said that there is an increase of 3.69 per cent in Omicron cases since yesterday.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 19,60,954 tests were conducted on Friday. Over 71.34 crore tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 that was started on January 16 last year, India’s vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.16 crore.

With the administration of more than 67 lakh (67,49,746) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.16 crore (1,61,16,60,078) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 74,53,904 precaution doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 25,79,571 were given to healthcare workers, 24,69,995 to frontline workers and 24,04,338 to those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

In the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years, which was started on January 3 this year, 4,06,33,023 vaccine doses have been given so far.