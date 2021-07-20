India reports 30,093 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 125 days

New Delhi: With 30,093 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India reported the lowest daily positive cases in the last 125 days.

With an increased recovery rate of 97.37 per cent, India witnessed 45,254 recoveries from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,03,53,710, Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

With the new cases reported in the last 24 hours, as many as 3,11,74,322 cases have been reported in the country so far.

The active cases have further declined to 4,06,130, which is the lowest in 117 days. The active cases constitute 1.30 percent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate remained been below 3 percent for 29 consecutive days and stood at 11.65 percent, while the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 percent and stood at 2.06 percent.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 44.73 crore samples have been tested.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,73,41,133 samples have been tested up to July 19, out of which, 17,92,336 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 41,18,46,401