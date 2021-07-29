India reports 43,509 fresh COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.38 pc

New Delhi: India reported 43,509 fresh COVID-19 infections, 38,465 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With this, the total recoveries have reached 3,07,01,612 and the recovery rate now stands at 97.38 percent.

The country’s active caseload climbed to 4,03,840 which constitutes 1.28 percent of total cases.

The Union Ministry also informed that the weekly positivity rate in the country remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.38 percent.

Also, the daily positivity rate is at 2.52 percent. To continue the battle against the COVID-19, the country ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity substantially to 46 crores (46,26,29,773) tests so far.

Also, as far as the COVID-19 vaccination drive is concerned, cumulatively, 45,07,06,257 vaccine doses have been administered through 54,11,501 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today.

“43,92,697 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours”, read the ministry’s release.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since 32 continuous days.

This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, informed the ministry.