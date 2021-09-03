India reports 45,352 new COVID-19 cases, 366 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 45,352 fresh COVID-19 infections, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry on Friday. Of the fresh cases, Kerala contributed a majority of cases by mounting 32,097 new cases yesterday.

The total death toll in the country reached 4,39,895. Here, of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra logged 55 cases and the remaining 123 fatalities are from the rest of the states.

The total number of cases in the country jumped to 3,29,03,289 including 3,99,778 active cases. Active cases account for 1.22 per cent of the total cases.

As of now, the total recoveries from this virus in the country escalated to 3,20,63,616 including the fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. Following this, the overall recovery rate is currently at 97.45 per cent.

In this, the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.66 per cent that is less than 3 per cent for last 70 days. The daily positivity rate is also reported to be at 2.72 per cent in the country.

To detect the presence of COVID-19 in individuals, the ministry informed that it has tested 52.65 crore individuals, till date. “Cumulative total samples tested up to September 2 are at 52,65,35,068 including 16,66,334 samples tested yesterday,” informed the Indian council of medical research today.

As a part of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, 67.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country.

India commenced its ongoing vaccination drive on January 16 this year.