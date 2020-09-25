India reports 86,052 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 25 : India has reported 86,052 new Covid-19 cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its tally to 58,18,570, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Mizoram is the only state that has not reported any deaths, the ministry data showed and pointed out that more than 70 per cent of the 92,290 deaths so far are due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state. It has reported 459 deaths in the past 24 hours. Total death tally in the state is 34,345 so far. There are 2,75,404 active Covid cases and so far, a total 9,73,214 people have recovered in the state. In the last 24 hours, 17,184 left quarantine centres and hospitals after recuperating completely.

Karnataka has reported 65 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its toll to 8,331. There are 95,568 active Covid cases in the state. In the past one day, 6,748 recovered of the total 4,44,658 recoveries in the state.

Ladakh where the country is facing tension at the borders with China reported three deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours. A total of 54 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the newly created union territory. There are 1,022 active Covid cases. So far 2,893 people have recovered from the deadly virus in Ladkah and in the last 24 hours a total 49 people have left hospitals and quarantine centres.

A senior officer in the ministry stated that a total 81,177 people were discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres in the last 24 hours across the country. So far, a total 47,56,164 people have recovered from the deadly viral infection.

The recovery rate from coronavirus in India at 81.74 per cent is the highest in the world. There are 9,70,116 active cases presently in the country.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total 14,92,409 people in India were tested for Covid on Thursday. The institute stated that the cumulative total samples tested so far stands at 6,89,28,440.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.