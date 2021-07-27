India reports less than 30,000 daily COVID cases after 132 days

As per the Ministry of Health, the active caseload of India is 3,98,100, and the daily positivity rate is 1.73 percent. 42,363 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours.

By ANI|   Posted by Nikita Venkatesh  |   Updated: 27th July 2021 11:55 am IST
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

New Delhi: India reported 29,689 fresh COVID cases and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

The country today has reported less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days.

42,363 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries are now 3,06,21,469 with a 97.39 percent recovery rate.

Total deaths recorded in India are 4,21,382.

The ministry also informed that 44.19 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far, and 45.91 crore Covid tests have also been conducted.

