India reports record 4,205 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Published: 12th May 2021 10:52 am IST
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 4,205 deaths due to COVID-19, highest till date with 3,48,421 fresh cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On May 8, India has recorded 4,187 deaths in 24 hours, while on May 7, India recorded its highest ever fresh cases 4,14,188.

In the past 20 days, India’s daily COVID-19 tally has plateaued over the three-lakh-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.

India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,33,40,938 with 37,04,099 active cases and 2,54,197 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,55,338 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 1,93,82,642 being cured from COVID-19 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,52,35,991 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 24,46,674 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested up to May 11 for COVID-19. Of these 19,83,804 samples were tested on Tuesday.

