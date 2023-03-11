India restores e-Visa services for citizens of Saudi Arabia; here’s how to apply

India has announced that restoration of e-Visa facility for citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also Read Haj 2023: Last date to submit online applications extended for Indians

“The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa,” embassy tweeted on Thursday.

The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa. pic.twitter.com/XAuOqgnqZT — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) March 9, 2023

In 2019, India launched e-Visa service for the citizens of Saudi Arabia. Although it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that it is necessary to submit the application and pay the fees at least 4 days before the date of travel and await approval.

For online filling and submission of application, link can be accessed here.

For more information applicant can also log on to embassy website.

Here’s how to apply for e-Visa

To fill and submit the application online, applicants need to visit the official website

Apply online and upload a photo and passport page

Pay your e-Visa fee online using a Credit/Debit Card/Pay Wallet

Receive an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) online (ETA will be sent to email)