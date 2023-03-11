India restores e-Visa services for citizens of Saudi Arabia; here’s how to apply

India restores e-Visa services for citizens of Saudi Arabia; here's how to apply
Representative Image

India has announced that restoration of e-Visa facility for citizens of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa,” embassy tweeted on Thursday.

In 2019, India launched e-Visa service for the citizens of Saudi Arabia. Although it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that it is necessary to submit the application and pay the fees at least 4 days before the date of travel and await approval.

For online filling and submission of application, link can be accessed here.

For more information applicant can also log on to embassy website.

Here’s how to apply for e-Visa

  • To fill and submit the application online, applicants need to visit the official website
  • Apply online and upload a photo and passport page
  • Pay your e-Visa fee online using a Credit/Debit Card/Pay Wallet
  • Receive an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) online (ETA will be sent to email)
Source: With inputs from ANI

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2023 6:53 am IST
