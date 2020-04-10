India retaliates after Pak violates ceasefire, releases video

Srinagar: In response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district, India on Friday carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition located across the border.

#WATCH Video shot from drone as Indian army precision targets Pakistani terror launch pads (video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/gjTtbARadv — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

“India carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on Friday,” said Defence Spokesperson, Srinagar.

It may be mentioned that earlier, Pakistan’s army had said that it had shot down a small Indian surveillance drone in Kashmir.

According to a statement released by Pakistan’s army media wing, the Indian quadcopter — about the same size as a commercially available hobby drone — had crossed 600 metres (650 yards) over the de facto border known as the Line of Control (LoC).

