New Delhi: India has been successfully fighting Corona Virus with the help of COVID Warriors. IAF has been contributing towards the national effort to contain Corona by supporting mobility of men and material both at International and Domestic level. More than 600 tons of medical supplies and large number of people have been airlifted including Doctors, Para-medics and equipment for setting up COVID testing labs. IAF personnel will continue to contribute towards fight against Corona.

As a gratitude to all the Corona Warriors in India, IAF along with sister services is planning to salute these brave warriors of India in its own unique way. The planned fly past of the aircraft of the Indian Air Force is to salute the brave COVID warriors who have been tirelessly and selflessly working during these unprecedented times of corona virus pandemic.

A number of aircraft of Indian Air Force are planned to do a fly past over Delhi and NCR region on 03 May 20. This flying activity is combined along with the training activity of IAF and opportunity flight for transport aircraft and helicopters who are involved in moving supplies related to COVID-19 task.

The aerial salute to the Corona Warriors will be planned over Delhi between 1000-1030 hrs. Fighter aircraft formations, comprising of the Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar will be flying over Rajpath, and will orbit over Delhi and will be visible to the residents of Delhi from their roof tops. In addition, C-130 transport aircraft will follow a similar profile as fighters covering the entire Delhi and NCR region.

The aircraft will be flying at an approximate height of 500 meters to 1000 meters keeping Aerospace safety in mind especially in respect of bird activity.

Additionally, helicopters are planned to carry out petal drop over Police War Memorial at 0900 h followed by Delhi hospitals involved in providing relief to patients of COVID-19 between 1000- 1030 h.

The list of hospitals includes AllMS, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Loknayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjang Hospital, Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Max Saket, Rohini Hospital, Apollo Indraprastha Hospital and Army Hospital Research and Referal.

