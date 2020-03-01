India is Secular nation, Can’t divide Hindu-Muslims: Amartya Sen

A+ A-

Bolpur: The communal riots in the national capital portray tensions building in a secular nation and speaking on it Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Saturday said the reports claiming dead/ tortured in the violence were ‘mainly Muslims’.

“I am very much worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is centrally governed. If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern,” Sen said at an event in Bhopal.

Mr Sen, a known critic of the present-day government, said a probe into the communal riots that resulted in many deaths should be ascertained to learn if there was inefficiency or lack of effort on the part of the police and administration.

“It is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. India is a secular country we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can’t help but worry,” Sen said.

According to reports, so far 42 individuals have lost their lives in the communal violence that started late last Sunday and continued till Wednesday before it could be contained.

Mr Sen also raised the issue of the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court hours after the Judge pulled up Delhi Police directing it to register FIRs against those who made provocative speeches.

“I personally know him. It is natural to raise questions but I can’t pass any judgment,” Sen said referring to Muralidhar’s transfer.