India sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: India witnessed the biggest ever spike of 6,767 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,31,868, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Death toll

As many as 147 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,867.

Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active and 54,440 have been cured/discharged and one migrated.

Worst-affected state

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 47,190 COVID-19 cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,664), and Delhi (12,910).

The nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till May 31.

Source: ANI

