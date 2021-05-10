India sees dip in infections; records 3.66L cases, 3,754 deaths

New Delhi: Witnessing a decline, India on Monday recorded 3,66,161 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 3,754 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Sunday, India recorded 4.03 lakh cases for the fifth time after May 1. On Friday, India recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.

In the past 18 days India’s daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 12 days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,26,62,575 with 37,45,237 active cases and a total of 2,46,116 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,53,818 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,86,71,222 people have been cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,01,76,703 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 6,89,652, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,37,50,077 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 14,74,606 samples were tested on Sunday.