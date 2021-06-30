India sees slight rise in daily COVID-19 count

45,951 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 30th June 2021 12:51 pm IST
COVID-19 cases to see sharp decline by June 10, say researches at IIT
Representative Image Photo: ANI

New Delhi: With 45,951 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in daily cases, the Union Health Ministry informed.

Yesterday, 37,566 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, the first time in 102 days daily cases dropped below the 40,000 mark.

As many as 60,729 recoveries and 817 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

MS Education Academy

A total of 3,03,62,848 positive cases have been reported in the country so far, including 2,94,27,330 recoveries and 5,37,064 active cases. The death toll stands at 3,98,454.

Active cases constitute about 1.77 per cent of the total cases. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day.

The Recovery Rate stands at 96.92 per cent while the Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.69 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,01,00,044 samples have been tested for COVID-19, of which, 19,60,757 were tested in June 29.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent and has remained below 5 per cent for 23 consecutive days.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button