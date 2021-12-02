India sends air bubble proposals to Saudi Arabia, nine other countries

On November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd December 2021 6:54 pm IST
India sends air bubble proposals to Saudi Arabia, nine other countries

New Delhi: India has sent a proposal to Saudi Arabia and nine other countries for operating flights under air bubble agreement, the government told Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Currently, international passenger flights are being operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements with various countries in a restricted manner.

As on November 24, India had formalised air bubble arrangements with 31 countries.

“We have 10 proposals pending for air bubble agreement. We have forwarded the proposals to these countries. Saudi Arabia is one of them. We are waiting to hear from them,” Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Lok Sabha as he was replying to a question asked by IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer.

