India should aim to achieve over $10 bn leather exports by 2025: Goyal

New Delhi: India should aim to achieve more than $10 billion worth of leather exports by 2025, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE), Goyal said: “I do feel very, very satisfied that you are aspiring to grow to at least $10 billion by 2025, though this still gives you only a growth rate of about 15-17 per cent. Whereas looking at the potential of all of you, I think we can look at even more ambitious targets.”

According to Goyal, ‘Kolhapuri Chappals’ alone can achieve $1 billion of exports target.

Besides, he appealed to the leather industry to be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), and not wait for the Centre to roll out schemes, allot land at subsidised rates, or come out with a PLI scheme.

“All of these things, in my humble view, will hold back your progress,” he said.

He also assured all help from the Centre to the leather industry for achieving the goals by setting up ‘BIS Standards laboratories’ in close proximity to the leather clusters.