India should demand that bombing of Ukrainian cities stop: Chidambaram

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 5th March 2022 9:17 am IST
India should demand that bombing of Ukrainian cities stop: Chidambaram
Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Friday said that bombing of Ukrainian cities by Russian forces should stop and the Narendra Modi government should demand it.

Chidambaram, in a statement, said: “Irrespective of any other consideration, the bombing of cities in Ukraine by Russia must stop immediately. India can ‘abstain’ on resolutions, but how can India not demand that the bombing of cities should be stopped forthwith?”

He said there is absolutely no justification to rain bombs and rockets and kill innocent citizens.

MS Education Academy

“There is absolutely no justification to drive thousands of Ukrainian citizens and foreigners (including students) to flee the country,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button