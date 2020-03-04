India shows exit door to 5 foreigners for protesting CAA

A+ A-

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that five foreigners were asked to leave India for violating visa norms by participating in anti-citizenship law protests.

In a written reply to a question Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said “As reported by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), five foreign nationals who violated visa norms by participating in the anti-CAA protests were asked to leave India.”

Norwegian woman who reportedly took part in anti-CAA protest in Kochi says immigration authorities ask her to leave India.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which gives fast track citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, was passed by the Modi government in December last year. The contentious law has led to widespread protests in different parts of the country.