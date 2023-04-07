India, South Korea aim to consolidate special strategic partnership

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin to take forward the special strategic partnership between the two countries, especially in areas of trade and defence.

The two foreign ministers also deliberated on the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military assertiveness.

Park is on a two-day visit to India.

On the bilateral side, the Jaishankar-Park talks covered cooperation in areas of trade and investments, defense, science and technology, energy, space, semiconductors, emerging technologies and cultural exchanges.

“I’m really very glad to have the opportunity to take forward our special strategic partnership. This is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

“And you come at a very good time, because our trade is very good, our political relations are very cooperative,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Park referred to the commonalities between the two sides and their commitment to the Indo-Pacific. “We are both exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers and we are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” he said. “In this way, South Korea and India are natural partners and I have a strong belief that the special strategic partnership between our two countries is the strongest partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” the South Korean foreign minister said.

Park also spoke about India’s “increasingly pivotal role” in the international stage and that the country is is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20.

“India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with the recent Oscar win, and I must say the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and dance has captivated the world,” he added. In a Twitter post, Jaishankar described the talks as “warm and wide-ranging”.

“Noted steady progress in our ties. Discussed political contacts, trade & investments, defense, S&T, energy, space, semiconductors, emerging technologies and cultural exchanges,” he said.

“Also shared perspectives of our neighborhoods, our visions and policies in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to cooperate closely on global and multilateral issues,” he said.

Before meeting Jaishankar, Park called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Saturday morning, Park will leave for Chennai.

“I know tomorrow you’re visiting the Hyundai plant in Chennai. So that itself, Hyundai in many ways is a symbol of the relationship that we have,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

“We have also expanded our relationship today to cover the economic development cooperation fund; we are doing projects under that,” he said