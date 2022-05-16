India tablet market set to grow up to 12% this year

New Delhi: Driven by resurgent demand, the India tablet market grew 68 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while 4G tablets recorded a sequential growth of 74 per cent YoY in the first quarter (Q1), a new report showed on Monday.

The tablet PC shipments are set to record a healthy 10-12 per cent growth for the entire year, the report noted.

Lenovo led the tablet market with a 36 per cent market share, followed by Apple (22 per cent) and Samsung (22 per cent) in Q1, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

“Driven by the pandemic and the continuous rise and ebb of the Covid-19 cases, many of the sectors are persisting with hybrid or remote work. This is continuing to fuel the adoption of tablets for work, e-learning and content consumption use cases,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

The education and healthcare sector have contributed to the uptick in the overall tablet market in the country, she added.

The shipment of tablets with 8-inch display constituted 26 per cent of the overall shipments in the domestic market.

On the other hand, tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed to 61 per cent of the shipments, said the report.

The value for the affordable tablet segment (Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000) clocked a 155 per cent sequential growth in the first quarter.

On the back of the new Apple iPad Air 2022, Apple registered strong growth in Q1 2022 in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above).

Samsung shipments recorded a remarkable 81 per cent YoY growth in Q1 2022.

“Driven by the increasing availability of 5G-capable tablets, the market in India is going to gain strength. On the enterprise side, the commercial and government sector will continue to gain strength owing to the traction in digital economy and e-governance,” Kumari said.