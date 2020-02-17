India takes over CMS COP 13 presidency for three years

A+ A-

Gandhinagar: India will chair the presidency of Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals for three years starting Monday.

India will succeed Philippines which was COP 12 President from 2017.

While speaking to ANI on the Presidency, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “India accepts the presidency of the convention of migratory species for three years. In these three years, we will cooperate with the secretariat and we want to spread the message effectively to the world to protect the environment through migratory species conservation.”

In addition, the Minister said, “I am sure India will take all initiatives so that this goes to the next level of protection and conservation.”

The Philippines during its presidentship worked over better protection of migratory species pursuant to the objectives of the Convention.

India also took over UNCCD COP Presidency combating desertification for two years. “India will take an active interest in both the organisations,” said Javadekar.

As per norms, COP Presidency advances the objectives of the convention through political leadership and positive outcomes further advancing the objectives of the Convention. It includes steering efforts towards implementing the resolutions and decisions adopted by the Conference of Parties.

The 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) is an environmental treaty under the aegis of United Nations Environment Programme.

Representatives from 130 countries, eminent conservationists and international NGOs working in the field of wildlife conservation participated in the COP. The CMS COP 13 logo depicts migratory species is inspired by ‘Kolam’, a traditional art form from southern India.

The mascot of this convention ‘Great Indian Bustard’ also closely draws attention towards its critically endangered status.