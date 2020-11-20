India, Thailand navies jointly patrol to stop maritime terrorism

New Delhi/Bangkok Nov 20 : The navies of India and Thailand carried out joint patrol for two days near the Andaman sea to prevent illegal and unregulated fishing of aquatic species, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy.

The patrol was also carried out to look for unregulated fishing vessels hunting illegal aquatic species near the Strait of Malacca. The navies of both the countries have been engaged for the last 15 years and have carried out such patrols on a regular basis.

It is the 30th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol known as Indo-Thai CORPAT — between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy. It started on November 18 and ended on November 20, 2020.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette and His Majesty’s Thailand Ship (HTMS) Kraburi, a Chao Phraya Class Frigate along with Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both the navies participated in CORPAT.

As part of the Indian government’s vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region(SAGAR), the Indian Navy has been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with exclusive economic zone surveillance, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and other capacity building and capability-enhancement activities, on their request.

India and Thailand have especially enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which have strengthened over the years.

To reinforce maritime links, the two navies have been carrying out CORPAT along their International Maritime Boundary Line twice a year since 2005, with the aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean safe and secure for commercial shipping and international trade.

CORPAT builds up the understanding and inter-operability between navies and facilitates institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy. It further enhances the operational synergy by exchange of information for prevention of smuggling, illegal immigration and for conduct of search and rescue operations at sea.

The joint patrol contributes towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship with the Royal Thai Navy.

Source: IANS

