India to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 21

Hyderabad: In India, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 21 as Zul Hajjah began today.

On Sunday, under the guardianship of Moulana Syed Mohammed Qubool Pasha Qadri, the Hyderabad Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee held its monthly meeting at its Moazzam Jahi Market office. Due to the continuous rainfall, the new moon was not sighted in the city.

However, the crescent was sighted in Kolkata, Odisha, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Nagpur, and Gulbarga. Some other places have also reported the sighting of the new moon.

Therefore in accordance with the Islamic jurisprudence, the committee has declared that July 12 will be the first day of Zul Hajjah and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on July 21.

Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Moulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini, Moulana Syed Mufti Saqir Ahmed, and others had attended the meeting.

Eid-ul-Adha in Saudi Arabia

Earlier, the top court in Saudi Arabia had declared that Hajj will commence on July 18 and end on July 22. The Kingdom will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 20.

This year, the Saudi government denied the entry of foreigners to perform Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only 60,000 people residing in the Kingdom have been given permission to perform the pilgrimage.