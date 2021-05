India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on May 14 as crescent not sighted

Hyderabad: The Markaz Ruet-e-Hilal (Moon sighting committee) held its monthly meeting to decide the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India. The meeting was conducted under the supervision of Hazrat Maulana Syed Mohammed Qubool Badshah Qadri Shuttari at the Hussaini building in Moazam Jahi market.

The committee has declared that moon was not sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Friday, May 14.

Apart from Hyderabad, the Gulbarga Ruet-e-Hilal committee said reports came from Mangalore and Bellary that moon was not sighted.

The moon sighting committees of various cities namely Chennai, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Raichur, Nanded, Aurangabad, Sholapur, Surat, Delhi, Lucknow and Bhopal also mentioned that new moon was not sighted.

The meeting was also attended by Hazrat Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Qadri, Hazrat Maulana Syed Mahmood Pasha Qadri and others.