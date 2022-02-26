Pre-travel approval from India to Dubai not required for UAE residents

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents travelling from India to Dubai no longer require pre-travel approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) or Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP/ICA), UAE airlines have announced.

Dubai based Emirates Airlines updated its travel protocols for Dubai-bound passengers on Saturday. It said: “All UAE residents can now travel to Dubai without GDRFA or ICA approvals.”

“UAE residents with a valid visa who have been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine will be permitted to fly to the UAE. This applies to guests who have been out of the country for more than six months,” Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways said on its website.

“No prior approval is required if resident of Sharjah or any other Emirate,” the Sharjah carrier explained on its website.

India’s flag carrier Air India also confirmed on Friday that the pre-travel ICA/ GDRFA approvals are not required for UAE-bound residents any longer.

According to the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions announced by the UAE government on Friday, vaccinated travellers bound for the UAE are not required to submit a PCR test prior to their travel.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said fully vaccinated passengers only need to show a COVID-19 vaccine certificate with a readable QR code.

Those who are not vaccinated must show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure or a recovery certificate with a QR code proving they have recovered from COVID-19 within a month of the date of travel.