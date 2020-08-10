India to open dairy of donkey’s milk; already used in cosmetics

In a surprising move, India has decided to rear donkeys for milk. So far many milch animals have been reared in India, including cow, buffalo and goat. But for the first time donkey will be added to the list. Like dairies of cow and buffalo milk, soon dairy of donkey milk is also going to open in the country.

As reported by Zee News, the National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE) is soon going to start donkey milk dairy in Haryana’s Hisar. The NRCE has already ordered 10 Halari breed donkeys, to open diary of milk, who are currently undergoing breeding at NRCE Hisar. This breed of donkey is found in Gujarat and its milk is considered as a treasure of medicines. It reportedly has the ability to fight against diseases like cancer, obesity, allergies, etc.

The report claims that donkey’s milk is not only very beneficial for humans, but it can also help in boosting the immunity of our body.

The report further observed that the Halari breed of donkey does not cause any allergy to children. It further states that donkey’s milk contains antioxidant, anti-aging elements.

Donkey milk which is also used to make expensive beauty products is sold in the market from Rs 2000 to Rs 7000 per liter. It is also used to prepare soaps, lip balms, body lotions, etc.