India to participate in a big way at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: India’s preparation for Expo 2020 Dubai moving into top gear, with less than 45 days left until the grand opening on October 1, 2021. India will have one of the largest participants and pavilions at the event, on par with the US and China.

The four-storeyed India pavilion’s handover is expected to be done by the first week of September 2021.

The Expo 2020 was supposed to go live last October, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of India recently launched the official logo and website of the India Pavilion.

The logo design displays the chakra (wheel), reflecting the progressive pace at which India is growing. The colors of the logo are taken from the Indian flag where saffron symbolizes strength and courage. white indicates peace and truth; Green represents fertility, growth and happiness.

“India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world with a kaleidoscopic variety and rich cultural heritage. We have carefully crafted information with interest and experience with entertainment and emotions for our visitors at India pavilion,” Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said during his address on the occasion of the 75th Indian Independence Day, which is being celebrated on Sunday,August 15.

The India Pavilion was designed to celebrate and celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The facade of 600 colorful kinetic-capable blocks symbolizes the theme of “India on the move”.

The India Pavilion will also host and co-create leadership discussions, international trade conferences and seminars to explore partnership opportunities with other participating countries.

At the India Pavilion, visitors will also get a chance to witness star-studded nights, multiple cultural performances, Indian festival celebrations, and sample Indian dishes.

Kapoor revealed that a lot of service staff for the exhibition will come from India and hoped that the UAE would start issuing visitor visas by September.

With the participation of 192 countries in the event, the Expo-2020 in UAE is already causing a buzz in the local and international labor market.

The first world Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), Expo 2020, runs from October 1 2021 to March 31 2022 and invites millions to join in the creation of a new world in six months’ celebration of creativity, innovation, human progress and culture.