India Today ranks UoH third among country’s public universities

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked third among India’s public universities by India Today. The ranking was determined through a survey conducted by the Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA).

The survey, according to the University of Hyderabad, examined universities in four streams- general (arts, science, and commerce), technical, medical, and legal. Campuses that offered postgraduate courses in these streams were considered.

155 universities were pronounced as “institutes of national importance,” out of a list of more than 1000 high-level educational institutions.

“It is wonderful to see the University retaining its position in such rankings,” remarked Prof. B J Rao, vice-chancellor of UoH. Furthermore, he added that he is confident that the institution will be able to improve on its already remarkable rankings.

“As an institution of eminence, UoH will continue to focus on providing quality education and research that will propel us into the league of the best Universities in the World,” Prof. Rao said.

The vice-chancellor also noted that such rankings enable our students, our primary stakeholders, to be much sought-after by employers and funding agencies.

How were the rankings decided?

A press release from UoH stated that the methodology by MDRA has set several milestones. It claimed that in order to create an objective ranking system, MDRA carefully fine-tuned 120-plus attributes to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons of Universities.

These performance indicators were clubbed into five broad parameters- reputation & governance, academic & research excellence, infrastructure & living experience, personality & leadership development and career progression and placement.

The perceptual survey was subsequently, carried out among well-informed 369 respondents (34 V-Cs, 87 directors/ deans/ registrars, 248 senior faculty (professors)/ Heads across 30 cities), according to UoH’s press statement.

Eventually, 130 Universities were ranked through this process, the release added. National and zonal rankings were taken from their respective field of experience, UoH said. Universities were also rated on a 10-point rating scale on each of the five key parameters.