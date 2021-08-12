India-UAE flight: Passengers have to reach airport 6 hours before departure

Abu Dhabi: Indian carrier Air India Express on Wednesday issued guidelines for passengers travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) asking them to reach the airports six hours in advance.

“Passengers travelling to the UAE from India are requested to report at the airport at least six hours prior to departure,” the airline said.

“As per the entry requirement of the UAE, a rapid PCR test will be conducted for every passenger at the respective Indian departure airport,” the airline added.

The test counters will start four hours before departure time and would close two hours prior to departure, it said.

This test is mandatory not only for travelers from India but also for travelers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Also Read Dubai residency visas of some expats automatically extended until Dec 9

UAE’s Etihad Airways has updated its guidelines for passengers and said that UAE residents flying from India to Abu Dhabi will have to quarantine for 12 days. Passengers will also have to undergo PCR test on arrival on day 6 and 11.

Some expatriates in Dubai whose residency visas have expired while abroad amid COVID-19 travel restrictions have been granted automatic visa extensions until December 9, 2021, Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

On August 10, UAE announced travellers who have taken COVID-19 vaccines outside the country which have been approved by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can register their details and vaccination certificates with authorities.

Also Read UAE residents from India no longer need to carry COVID jab report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents flying in from India and five other countries are no longer required to present COVID-19 vaccination certificate for entry, Emirates airline announced on Tuesday-August 10.

From August 5, 2021, the UAE has lifted the ban for transit travellers from India and five other countries. Currently, only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai.