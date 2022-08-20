India-UAE flight prices soar as expats seek to return after vacation

The prices of tickets from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have soared as the expatriates seek to return after spending the annual vacation in their hometowns.

Travel agents said one-way ticket fares from various cities in India to UAE range anything between 1,500 Dirhams (Rs 32,639) to Dhs 1,900 (Rs 41,343).

Indians find it difficult to return directly to the UAE either due to expensive tickets or the unavailability of tickets. Many of them choose to reach Dubai via other GCC countries.

“Many of them opt to travel via GCC countries like Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait as ticket prices to these destinations from Indian cities are low and good connectivity with UAE.” Bharat Aidasani, managing partner, Pluto Travels was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

One-way fares from Indian cities such as Kannur or Mumbai to Muscat cost around 400 Dirham (Rs 8,703). After that, passengers can take an instant connecting flight to any destination in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the air ticket fares from UAE to many Indian cities have dropped drastically as compared to the peak travel season in the last month.

It is reported that flights from the UAE to India currently cost between 400 Dirham (Rs 8,703) and 700 Dirham (Rs 15,231). In July during peak summer travel, the tickets cost between Dhs 1200 (Rs 26,111) and Dhs 1700 (Rs 36,991).

On August 9, Air India, the national carrier of India, launched a special Independence Day offer from all GCC stations for travellers to India.

Flight tickets from the Emirates to major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, will cost passengers up to Dhs 330 (Rs 7,180). Passengers can take advantage of the offer from August 8 and 21.