India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June 14

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday has extended the travel restrictions on the entry of travelers from India until June 14, Emirates airlines stated.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the country, the prominent international destination for Indian travelers had imposed the travel restrictions from April 25.

“Emirates has suspended passenger flights from India until June 14, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published COVID-19 protocols will be exempt for travel,” Dubai-based mega carrier Emirates said on its website Sunday.

Several types of passengers are exempted from the ban, including Emiratis stranded in India, people with a UAE ‘golden visa’ and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the latest mandatory COVID-19 protocols.

Anyone affected by the travel suspension should contact their travel agents or Emirates call center for re-booking options.

Earlier this month, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clarified that passengers can now fly into the UAE on business jets till further orders.

“Depending on the size of the aircraft, business jets can accommodate anything between six to 35 passengers. However, irrespective of the size of the charter, the requirements for business aircraft or small-body private jets clearly state that the number of passengers on board a flight cannot be more than eight passengers,” a GCAA circular stated.

A General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) official had earlier told Khaleej Times that “a final date about when the suspension will be lifted is under continuous assessment. We are closely monitoring the situation in India.”