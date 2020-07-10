India-UAE repatriation flights: Air India Express announces schedule

By Sameer Published: July 10, 2020, 9:29 pm IST
New Delhi: The civil aviation authorities of India and the UAE have agreed to operate special repatriation flights between the two countries during July 12-26.

Chartered flights

As per the arrangement, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers to bring flying out Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approved UAE residents to their native country on their return leg.

Further, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry the ICA approved UAE residents on their onward journey from India to the Gulf country.

“As part of the close strategic partnership between the Govts of India & UAE, and with a view to assisting UAE residents who are presently in India to return to UAE, the Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Uttarakhand residents stranded in Dubai

Earlier, he had tweeted that special flights will be arranged for the nearly 500 residents of Uttarakhand stranded in Dubai.

“Fellow RS Parliamentarian @anil_baluni discussed the issue of nearly 500 Uttarakhand residents who are stranded & distressed in Dubai. I have assured him that special flights will be arranged for them. My office is coordinating with @MEAIndia to ensure their early return,” he said in another tweet.

Air India Express

Air India Express announced evacuation schedule. Following is schedule.

Source: With inputs from IANS
