India-UAE to sign MoU in education sector

New Delhi: Union Cabinet approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India’s Education Ministry and the Ministry of Education of the Government of the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the field of education.

The major objective behind the signing of the MoU is to further bolster the ongoing educational collaboration between India and UAE and widen the scope of engagements between the two nations, the Ministry of Education stated in a release.

The MoU is aimed at the promotion of the exchange of Information Education, Capacity Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff, and the facilitation of academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries for offering joint degree and dual degree programmes, the statement added.

As per an official statement by the Ministry of Education, the MoU will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing and will be automatically renewable with the consent of both parties. It will rejuvenate educational cooperation and increase academic mobility between India and UAE.

Earlier in 2015, an MoU was signed in 2015 with UAE in the field of Education which expired in 2018.

In 2019, at a meeting between Education Ministers of the two countries, the UAE proposed to sign a new MoU which incorporated changes brought in by the National Education Policy 2020 in India’s education ecosystem.

