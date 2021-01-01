India-UK flight services to resume from Jan 8: Minister

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 8:35 pm IST
India-UK flight services to resume from Jan 8: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 1 : Flight services between India and UK will resume from January 8, 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

Last month, these services were suspended to stop the spread of a mutant Covid-19 starin which was recently discovered in the UK.

In a tweet, the minister said: “It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021.”

“Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only.
@DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly.”

Several countries including India had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

READ:  Amid new strain of COVID-19, experts say ‘follow existing precautions’

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 1st January 2021 8:35 pm IST
Back to top button