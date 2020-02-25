India, US ink $ 3 billion defence deal

A+ A-

New Delhi: On Day 2 of his visit, US President Donald Trump’s joint statement with PM Narendra Modi, finalized a $3 billion deal of advanced American military equipment.

US President: Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Bn of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters – finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities. pic.twitter.com/TD6xMTx20q — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Six AH-64E Apache choppers

The Apache contract for six helicopters for $800 million for the Indian Army follows a contract for 22 helicopters ordered by the Indian Air Force in 2015. Boeing has delivered to the Indian Air Force 17 of 22 Apaches and the remaining five will be delivered to the Air Force by the end of March 2020.

24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters

Procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of $2.6 billion.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited

Fuselages and secondary aerostructures for the Army’s Apaches will be manufactured at Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) in Hyderabad. TBAL is already manufacturing fuselages for multiple Apache operators around the world. Deliveries for the Indian Army Apaches are planned to begin in 2023.

Donald Trump had on Monday said the US is looking forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. “We make the greatest weapons ever made: planes, missiles, rockets, ships. We make the best. And we’re dealing now with India. But this includes advanced air defense systems and armed and unarmed aerial vehicles,” Trump had said.

“Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement and I am optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries,” Donald Trump said.