India used to ask Pakistan for forgiveness after defeats: Afridi

LAHORE: Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi created quite the storm with a bold statement about their cricket team’s head-to-head record against India.

In a sensational claim, Afridi said that he has always enjoyed playing against India and said that during his cricketing days, Pakistan dominated arch rivals India so much that they would ask for forgiveness after the match ended.

“I have always enjoyed India. We’ve beaten them pretty comprehensively quite a few times. I believe we’ve beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match,” Afridi said on the Cric Cast show on YouTube.

Afridi was captain of the Pakistan side that came to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup. He had said then that the team had got more love then than they probably ever did even in Pakistan.

The mercurial all-rounder also spoke about his favourite knock against India.

Afridi also said that his 141 that he scored in the 1999 Chennai Test was his favourite knock. “My most memorable innings was the 141 against India, that too in India. I was not going on that trip; they were not taking me. Wasim bhai (Akram) and the chief selector that time supported me a lot. It was a very difficult tour and that inning was very important,” Afridi said.