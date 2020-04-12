India using drones to spot lockdown violators, sanitize areas

New Delhi: Indian authorities are leaving no stone unturned to win the battle against coronavirus. They have started using technologies in the battle.

Police use drones to spot lockdown violators

Police in Chandigarh, Mumbai and other cities are using the drones to make lockdown a success by spotting the violators. Cops are taking strict action against lockdown offenders. They are also checking whether people are violating social distancing norms.

A corona combat drone in Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Assam Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to COVID-19. Photo/ANI

In Delhi, authorities are using drones to disinfect areas. Similarly, in the Vijaywada District of AP State, the corporation used drones to spray Sodium Hypochlorite in areas for sanitization.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166.

