India vs England, 2nd Test: Siraj replaces Bumrah, Axar makes his debut

By PTI|   Updated: 13th February 2021 1:32 pm IST
India's Mohammed Siraj fields the ball from his own bowling during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (PTI File Photo)

Chennai: India opted to bat first against England in the second Test making three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel making his debut.

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested with in-form Mohammed Siraj back in the playing XI along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaces Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Updated: 13th February 2021 1:32 pm IST
Back to top button