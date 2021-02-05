India vs England: Fans unhappy over Siraj’s exclusion from 1st Test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who became a sensation after his performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, could not find a place in the playing XI of the ongoing first Test match against England.

With 13 wickets, Siraj was India’s highest wicket-taker in the memorable 2-1 series win against Australia.

The 26-year-old’s performance won him accolades and cricketing fans were waiting to see the Hyderabad boy continue his good form against England in the home series.

With Siraj benched in the first Test, Captain Kohli preferred pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah to lead India’s pace attack.

However, as Ishant Sharma remained wicket-less and seemed a little struggling in the first session of the match, netizens expressed their anguish and disappointment over Siraj’s exclusion from the team.

While, many fans on Twitter opined that Siraj should have been the first choice because of his good form, others simply expressed anguish to not be able to see him play.

Cricket expert and commentator, Ayaz Memon, took to Twitter and said Siraj must not let this dampen his spirits. He wrote, “Luckless Mohamed Siraj. Highest wicket taker for India in Aus, benched in the first Test v England. Ishant getting the nod because his vast experience. Reflects strength and depth of talent in Indian cricket. Siraj must not let this dampen his spirits.”

Daniel Brettig, Assistant Editor, ESPNcricinfo, wrote, “Rationally I get it, but on a lot of levels I can’t get my head around Siraj not playing #ENGvIND”

Here are more reactions:

I would reward Siraj by playing him in first test along with Bumrah. You can't just drop him. Ishant can wait to play in 2nd test where we can rest bumrah for pink ball test.. — રવિ પટેલ (@patelravi29) February 5, 2021

why is ishant sharma there? dropped siraj and shardul who are in good form for sharma and nadeep two duds who barely have played cricket recently — RutvikBhushan (@Rutvikbhushan) February 5, 2021

How is ishant doing? Siraj would of had 5 by now. #INDvENG — Lucas 🇪🇸🇦🇺 (@3ptSpanishKing) February 5, 2021

#AskStar

Why not playing mohammad siraj playing 11 India Virat not choice perfect play 11 — Ashish (@Ashish55965701) February 5, 2021