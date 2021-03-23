In pics: India vs England first ODI

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 23rd March 2021 6:41 pm IST
India vs England first ODI
Pune: India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_23_2021_000180B)
Pune: England cricketer Sam Billings is attended by a physio after an injury while fielding during the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pune: England cricketer Ben Stokes with his teammates celebrates the wicket of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya during the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI03_23_2021_000180B)(
Pune: India’s Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Pune: India’s Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the first One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

