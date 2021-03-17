India Vs England: T-20 cricket match

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 17th March 2021 2:27 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Indian players celebrates the wicket of England batsman Dawid Malan during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI03_16_2021_000247B)
Ahmedabad: Indian cricketers celebrate the wicket of England batsman Jason Roy during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Dawid Malan plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England batsman Jos Buttler plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.(PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler celebrate their team victory over Indian during the third T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

