India vs England Test match

By PTI|   Published: 2nd September 2021 9:35 pm IST
London: India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England's Joe Root off the bowling of England's Chris Woakes on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: England’s Moeen Ali, third right, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss India’s Rishabh Pant off the bowling of England’s Chris Woakes on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Virat Kohli walks off the pitch after being given out caught by England’s Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of England’s Ollie Robinson on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot off the bowling of England’s James Anderson on the first day of the 4th cricket Test between England and India at The Oval cricket ground in London, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.AP/PTI

