India vs England, test match

Leeds: India's Rohit Sharma, left, plays a shot on a delivery by England's Ollie Robinson, right, during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: England’s James Anderson, left, celebrates the dismissal of India’s captain Virat Kohli, right, during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: India’s captain Virat Kohli bats during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: India’s captain Virat Kohli bats during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: England’s James Anderson, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, third left with bat, during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: England’s James Anderson, left, celebrates the dismissal of India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, right, during the first day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. AP/PTI

