India vs England, women ODI cricket match

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th July 2021 10:31 am IST
Worcester: India players celebrate the wicket of England's Lauren Winfield-Hill during the One Day International cricket match at New Road One, Worcester, England, Saturday, July 3, 2021. AP/PTI
Worcester: India’s Sneh Rana during the One Day International cricket match at New Road One, Worcester, England, Saturday, July 3, 2021. AP/PTI
Worcester: India’s Jhulan Goswami during the One Day International cricket match at New Road One, Worcester, England, Saturday, July 3, 2021.AP/PTI
Worcester: India’s Deepti Sharma during the One Day International cricket match at New Road One, Worcester, England, Saturday, July 3, 2021. AP/PTI
Worcester: India’s Mithali Raj during the One Day International cricket match at New Road One, Worcester, England, Saturday, July 3, 2021. AP/PTI
Worcester: India’s Sneh Rana celebrates the wicket of England’s Lauren Winfield-Hill during their One Day International cricket match at New Road One, Worcester, England, Saturday, July 3, 2021.AP/PTI Photo

